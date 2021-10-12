Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the September 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Yunhong CTI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 88,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,859. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIB. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 59.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.