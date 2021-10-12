yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,569.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for about $15.37 or 0.00027292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $254,569.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00123395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00077106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.75 or 0.99969070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.44 or 0.06175511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

