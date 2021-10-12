YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

YOU stock opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 159.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,309.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,184.91. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

