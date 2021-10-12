Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.75

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $18.51. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1,153 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

