xRhodium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $293.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $942,336.54 and approximately $293.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003836 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001366 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00029160 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000751 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003565 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

