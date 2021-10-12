Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,009 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xperi were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 83.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

