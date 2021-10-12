XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

XOS opened at $4.67 on Monday. XOS has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

