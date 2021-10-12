XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by 478.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

