WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of WW opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth $965,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in WW International by 20.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

