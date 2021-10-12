Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Up 821.6% in September

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 821.6% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS WOPEY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. 28,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Woodside Petroleum has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

