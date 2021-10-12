Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

