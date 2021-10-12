Wit LLC Has $2.23 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wit LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 44.7% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wit LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,226,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,552,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,301,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 165,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 369,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

