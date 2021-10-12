Wit LLC Acquires New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Wit LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,553 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. UiPath makes up 0.0% of Wit LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $411,517,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $303,986,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $286,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Insights started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

PATH traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. 71,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.00. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

