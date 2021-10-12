window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);LENDINVEST’s (LINV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);LENDINVEST (LON:LINV) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LINV stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £302.94 million and a P/E ratio of 10.58. has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.60 ($3.00).

