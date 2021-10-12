William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 3,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 8,413 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $100,114.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $205,229.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Price Michael F lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

