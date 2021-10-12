William Blair Initiates Coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DNA opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $14.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ginkgo Bioworks as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

