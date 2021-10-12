William Blair Initiates Coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE DNA opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $14.25.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
