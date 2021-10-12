Wilder World (WILD) Market Cap Hits $106.31 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002592 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $106.31 million and $5.31 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00222138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00093742 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

