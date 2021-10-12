WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001716 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $703.48 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023354 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005610 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

