White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,621,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,088.64 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $870.01 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,139.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

