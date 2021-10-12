Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.85

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.85 and last traded at C$27.36, with a volume of 17336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTE shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.51.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.1458136 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

