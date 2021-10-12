WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of WRK opened at $51.20 on Monday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 23.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

