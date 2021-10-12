Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 82.8% in September

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 60,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,948. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

