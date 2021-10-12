Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $140.70 Million Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,052,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,699,000. PPD accounts for about 3.3% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of PPD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 312.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PPD by 72.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of PPD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,390. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

