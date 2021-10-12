Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 659,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 2.30% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $145,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the second quarter worth $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VOSO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,720. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.