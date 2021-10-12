Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,900,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,068,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,083,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,055. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

