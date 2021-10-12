Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys 30,692 Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 45.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 358,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 111,885 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,176,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,484,000.

OTCMKTS NRACU remained flat at $$9.90 on Tuesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

