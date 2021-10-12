Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $943,000.

NASDAQ NRAC remained flat at $$9.76 on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

