Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $73.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Athene will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,032. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.