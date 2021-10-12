Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2021 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FedEx performed dismally in first-quarter fiscal 2022 on the bottom-line front. Results were hurt by supply-chain disruptions and a tight labor market. Adding to its woes, the company lowered its earnings per share view for fiscal 2022, mainly due to due to labor scarcity. Per the company’s president, chief operating officer and director Raj Subramaniam, "Overcoming staffing and retention challenges is our utmost priority." However, the top-line performance was encouraging, primarily owing to higher volumes following the rise in demand for freight services. The company's liquidity position continues to be impressive. Efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current unpredictable scenario are highly commendable as well. In June, FedEx raised its quarterly dividend by 10 cents to 75 cents per share. “

10/6/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $297.00 to $283.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $290.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – FedEx was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/23/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/23/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $381.00 to $324.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $351.00 to $314.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – FedEx was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/22/2021 – FedEx was given a new $369.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/17/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $397.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $365.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $366.00 to $346.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $219.82 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $161,210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

