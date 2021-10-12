Weatherford International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,754 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,349% compared to the typical volume of 190 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $93,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 819,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83. Weatherford International has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

