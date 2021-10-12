Weatherford International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,754 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,349% compared to the typical volume of 190 call options.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,079,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $93,159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WFRD stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 819,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83. Weatherford International has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
