Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.14

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 1810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

