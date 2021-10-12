Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

