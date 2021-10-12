Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 56.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.60 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.