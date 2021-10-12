Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $214.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

