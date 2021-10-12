Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.