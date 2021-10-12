WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by 36.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

WDFC stock opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.90. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of -0.24.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WD-40 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of WD-40 worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

