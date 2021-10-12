WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 18,982 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 106.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.89. 1,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,901. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $220.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

