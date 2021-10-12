WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $7.96 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $630.09. 68,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $571.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.42. The company has a market cap of $278.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.32.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

