WBI Investments Inc. Buys 76,467 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,467 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

HBI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. 19,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

