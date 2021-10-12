WBI Investments Inc. Buys 44,104 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1,086.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

FAST traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,365. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

