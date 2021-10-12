WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.28

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $494.08 million and approximately $64.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,797,605,965 coins and its circulating supply is 1,774,141,374 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

