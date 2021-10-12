Waves Enterprise 24-Hour Volume Hits $469,042.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $469,042.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

