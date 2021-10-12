Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $513.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

