Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 833,548 shares.The stock last traded at $129.02 and had previously closed at $127.97.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

