Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 370 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2,698.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 77,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. 4,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

