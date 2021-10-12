Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 367 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. 39,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

