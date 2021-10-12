Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,170,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

