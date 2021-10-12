Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $210.33. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.15 and a 200 day moving average of $216.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

