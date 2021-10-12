Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $183.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $171.68. 7,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,968. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.32. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

