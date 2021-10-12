Voss Capital LLC Invests $1.23 Million in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 73.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the first quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 59.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of LIVX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 287,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. The business had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,634,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,171.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

